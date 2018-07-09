Stephen Lawrence’s father to address National Black Police Association event

The father of murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence is to address a major gathering of black police officers on efforts to tackle racism with UK forces.

Neville Lawrence will be a guest speaker at the National Black Police Association’s annual conference, which is being hosted in Northern Ireland for the first time.

The theme of this year’s conference is how far policing has come since a landmark inquiry into Stephen’s 1993 murder in south London found evidence of institutional racism in the police.

The Macpherson Inquiry urged major reforms, making 72 recommendations for change with policing.

Mr Lawrence said he was looking forward to taking part in the event.