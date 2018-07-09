Things we learned from Prince Louis’s christening

Here’s what we learned from Prince Louis’s christening: – Prince Louis has long eyelashes Eleven-week-old Louis’s long, dark eyelashes could be seen as he was photographed sleeping in his mother’s arms ahead of the service.

Prince Louis at his christening Credit: Dominic Lipinksi/PA

The baby prince has also grown a touch of fine hair over his head, and has a cute button nose. – Kate is completely smitten The duchess looked completely in love with her youngest child, gazing down and smiling at him in her arms.

The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

She beamed with delight both before and after the 40-minute service in the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London. – Louis was on his best behaviour and so were George and Charlotte Louis appeared to be peaceful throughout, and four-year-old George and Charlotte, three, also behaved well. The prince and princess held hands with William, shook hands with the Archbishop of Canterbury, and confident Charlotte emerged clutching the order of service under her arm.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after the christening Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

– Guy Pelly really has settled down Guy Pelly was always seen as something of a bad influence on Princes William and Harry in their youth.

Guy Pelly and his wife Lizzy arriving for the christening Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

But William’s close friend has finally been selected as a godfather to one of the duke’s children – suggesting his partying days are well and truly behind him. – Meghan has gone very royal The Duchess of Sussex was seen carrying a pair of gloves – despite the heatwave.

Meghan, carrying a pair of gloves, and Harry depart after the ceremony Credit: Dominic Lipinksi/PA

The Queen is known for wearing gloves at most engagements. – Co-ordination is key Whether it is Kate using her outfit to complement Louis’s christening gown, or the Middletons with their in-sync pastel ensembles, royal christenings Cambridge-style are all about colour co-ordination.

Michael and Carole Middleton arriving for Louis’s christening ahead of Pippa and James Matthews Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

– Camilla in the heatwave The Duchess of Cornwall is known not to like the heat, and was spotted fanning herself with the order of service as she departed. – Pippa’s bump is growing Kate’s sister Pippa Matthews is expecting her first child, and her small bump is growing.

Pippa Matthews at the royal christening Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The baby will be George, Charlotte and Louis’s first cousin. – The wedding cake is still going Guests were served slices of fruitcake taken from William and Kate’s wedding cake at the celebratory tea at Clarence House after the service.

William and Kate’s eight-tiered wedding cake Credit: John Stillwell/PA