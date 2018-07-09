UK Government urged to propose practical alternatives over Irish border

An academic think tank has warned that the British Government must propose practical alternatives to the European Union’s backstop solution to the Irish border when it publishes its white paper.

The UK in a Changing Europe released a detailed assessment of what the British Government must address in its Brexit white paper after UK Cabinet ministers agreed to a plan on Friday.

Professor David Phinnemore, professor of European politics at Queen’s University Belfast, contributed to the wide-ranging report in which he addressed the most pressing issues involving Brexit and the Republic of Ireland.

The report argues that Downing Street must provide a credible plan for a customs relationship, setting out a proposal that is acceptable to the EU and is feasible both practically and financially.