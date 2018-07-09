We just want her home – family appeal over sister missing for 42 years

Sisters of a teenager who went missing 42 years ago have made an emotional appeal for help finding her. Mary Duncan, 17, left her home in Bonhill, West Dunbartonshire, in the early evening of March 19, 1976. She told her family she was going to meet a friend but never returned and has not been seen since.

17-year-old Mary Duncan who went missing 42 years ago, as her three sisters Debbie Renwick, Mandy Duncan and Marion McFarlane make a public appeal for information to try and find out what happened to her Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Her sisters – Debbie Renwick, Mandy Duncan and Marion McFarlane – appealed for information at a press conference in Dumbarton. Ms Renwick, 56, said: “Mary was a quiet, happy girl who worked as a machinist. “In March 1976 she simply went out to visit her friend in Tullichewan and never came home. “This was out of character for her and has always been a cause of concern for us. “Although over 40 years have passed since we last saw her, we still miss her and we dearly long to locate her and bring her home. “We would ask anyone who knew Mary prior to her disappearance to please share their recollections of her with the police.”

She no longer believes he sister is alive and said she hoped in the time that has passed the conscience of anyone with information will now compel them to come forward. She added: “We just want to bring her home.” Ms McFarlane, 59, said the smallest piece of information could be the missing piece of the jigsaw which could reveal what happened to their missing sister. Ms Duncan, 53, became emotional as she added: “We just want her home. We just want her back.” Mary had a two-year-old daughter Laura at the time of her disappearance who died later that year of natural causes. Detective Superintendent Calum Young said he believes the answer lies in the local community. He said the sisters’ stepfather, Norman Duncan, who was jailed for five years for historical sexual offences against girls, had been spoken to as one of a number of lines of inquiry.

Mandy Duncan Credit: left) and Marion McFarlane, sisters of Mary Duncan, who went missing 42 years ago