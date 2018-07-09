William’s former ‘court jester’ Guy Pelly among Louis’ godparents

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked William’s former “court jester” Guy Pelly to be godfather to Prince Louis. Mr Pelly, a close friend of William and his brother the Duke of Sussex for many years, is among six godparents William and Kate have chosen for their 11-week old son. Mr Pelly, whose family are wealthy Kent landowners, has settled down in recent years, marrying hotel heiress Elizabeth “Lizzy” Wilson in 2014.

Guy and Lizzy Pelly, James Meade and Lady Laura Meade, arrive at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

But he was often cited as a bad influence on the royal brothers in their youth. He helped organise William’s stag do, and was dubbed William and Harry’s “court jester” for his wild ways. The former Stowe public schoolboy, who met the young princes through the Beaufort Hunt, once dressed up as the Queen and imitated her voice in 2005 when Harry was infamously photographed wearing a Nazi uniform at a fancy-dress party. In the past, he ran celebrity nightspots Mahiki and Whisky Mist, a favourite with the young royals, and he has been banned from driving three times – twice for drink-driving and once for speeding. Louis’ other godparents are: Nicholas van Cutsem – one of the van Custem brothers, who are long-time family friends of William and Harry; Harry Aubrey-Fletcher who went to Ludgrove School and Eton with William; Lady Laura Meade, who is married to William’s close friend James Meade; Kate’s Marlborough schoolfriend Hannah Carter (nee Gillingham); and the duchess’s cousin Lucy Middleton.

Prince Louis of Cambridge has six godparents Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA