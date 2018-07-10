Act now to seize golden opportunity on clean energy, Government advisers urge

Ministers must seize the “golden opportunity” to switch to green energy without increasing prices, its independent advisers on infrastructure have urged. There have long been concerns that changing the energy system to tackle greenhouse gas pollution hits the pockets of consumers, the National Infrastructure Commission said. But a move to low-carbon and renewable sources for power and heating and a shift to electric vehicles would see consumers paying the same in 2050 for their energy as they do today, it added. In its first five-year assessment the commission also set out proposals for three quarters of plastic packaging to be recycled by 2030, rolling out fibre-optic broadband nationwide and making homes more energy efficient. Half the UK’s power should be provided by renewables by 2030, up from 30% today and 12% five years ago, it said.

The National Infrastructure Commission said the Government should support established technologies such as wind and solar should supply the majority of extra renewables to meet demand Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Most should be delivered by established wind and solar – which ministers have failed to back in recent years – with “measures to move them to the front of the queue for Government support”. The commission also said falling costs may mean an energy system based on renewables may prove cheaper than nuclear, and ministers should agree support for only one more new reactor before 2025. The Government should also prepare for 100% electric vehicle sales by 2030, instead of its current ambition for at least half of new cars to be “ultra low emission” by that date, the commission said. Electric cars will soon have the same range and be cheaper to buy and maintain, the commission launched in 2015 to advise the Government on delivering on long-term infrastructure said.

Councils should be required to set aside parking spaces for charging points, the commission said Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

It called for local councils to be required to set aside 5% of parking spaces for electric vehicle (EV) charge points by 2020, and 25% by 2025, Government subsidies for installation where private sector will not build them and for the energy system to be prepared for an increase in demand from EVs. An alternative is needed to natural gas for heating, it said, and the Government should push forward with a trial to supply at least 10,000 homes with hydrogen gas by 2023. The commission said there should also be £3.8 billion investment up to 2030 to boost energy efficiency in social housing, trials to encourage homeowners to green their homes and tighter regulations to make private rented homes more efficient. It recommended that by 2020 there should be 21,000 energy efficient improvements from loft insulation to double glazing going into UK homes every week.

