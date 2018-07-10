All 12 boys and coach rescued from Thai cave

All 12 boys and their football coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, ending an ordeal that lasted more than two weeks, the country’s navy Seals said. The remaining four boys and coach were rescued on Tuesday, after other rescues in the previous two days. The Seals said they are still waiting for a medic and three navy Seals who stayed with the boys to emerge from the cave.

Local police place umbrellas around an evacuation helicopter Credit: Sakchai Lalit/AP

Seven divers in the rescue team were from the UK, including Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, who were the first to reach the group last week. Eight of the trapped boys had been brought out of the cave by divers on Sunday and Monday. The plight of the boys and their coach has riveted Thailand and much of the world – from the heartbreaking news that they were missing to the first flickering video of the huddle of anxious yet smiling boys when they were found 10 days later by the British divers. One of the boys appeared to be wearing a red replica England football shirt. They were trapped in the cave that became flooded by monsoon rains while they were exploring it after football practice on June 23.

Thailand cave rescue Credit: PA Graphics