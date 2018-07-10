Ambulances as busy as New Year’s Eve after England World Cup match

Ambulances dealt with as many calls as they traditionally do on New Year’s Eve after England’s World Cup win against Sweden. The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives said many ambulance services across the country received as many calls as they usually do on December 31 – traditionally the busiest night of the year for paramedics. It has issued an appeal to England fans to only dial 999 in a life-threatening situation.

“It is fantastic that England are doing so well in the World Cup and we are encouraging supporters to enjoy the football by staying safe in the hot weather and drinking responsibly,” said Martin Flaherty, managing director of the ambulance membership organisation. “We also want people to spare a thought for all of the hard working NHS staff who will be on duty during the games and support them by only using ambulance and A&E services if they are absolutely necessary and treating those staff with respect.” Ahead of England’s clash with Croatia in the semi-finals on Wednesday, the Association has created a series of requests to England fans including: – Prepare for the big game properly – eat beforehand, drink plenty of water and drink alcohol sensibly.

– Look out for your friends and plan how you will all get home after the match.

– Think before you dial 999 – is it really a life-threatening emergency?

The association also called for staff to be treated with “respect”. It comes after an incident in London on Saturday which saw an ambulance car being smashed up when fans jumped on it near London Bridge.

An emergency response vehicle was damaged in London after the quarter final Credit: London Ambulance Service/PA