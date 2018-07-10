Cost will not be barrier to accessing abortion, ministers agree

New laws to permit abortions in Ireland will ensure cost is no barrier to accessing the procedure, the Government has agreed. Cabinet ministers have also approved a proposal for exclusion zones around clinics carrying out terminations, to ensure women are free from potential harassment by anti-abortion activists. Health Minister Simon Harris sought backing for the new policy areas on Tuesday as he presented to Cabinet the overall package of legislation that will give effect to May’s historic referendum, which repealed the state’s near blanket ban on abortion. The new laws will allow for unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks of pregnancy, subject to a cooling off period and a requirement for medical consultation. From 12 to 24 weeks abortions will be permitted in exceptional circumstances.

The general outline of the potential new legal framework had been made public ahead of the referendum, so citizens knew what would happen if they voted to lift the constitutional prohibition. Ongoing court challenges to the referendum result, which recorded a two-to-one majority in favour of reform, mean the Government will be unable to table the legislation before parliament ahead of the summer recess. It is likely that will now happen when the Oireachtas resumes business in the autumn. Mr Harris said he was still on course to enact the new laws by January 2019. After securing Cabinet approval, the minister said he had fulfilled a commitment to bring the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 to Government ahead of the recess. “Although my intention was to also introduce this legislation into the Oireachtas before the summer recess that is not now possible due to ongoing court proceedings,” he said.

