Donald Trump 'enthusiastic' about UK visit, says US Ambassador

Donald Trump is ‘enthusiastic’ about his visit to the UK this week, the US Ambassador Woody Johnson has told ITV News. With a ‘Trump baby blimp' scheduled to take to the skies above parliament on Friday, US Ambassador Johnson has said that they are more focused on securing a bilateral trade deal than what protesters have planned.

rotesters have shown their disapproval of President Trump at Mexican artist Bosco Sodi's artwork Muro near the National Theatre. Credit: PA

Asked about the protest, the US ambassador told ITV International Affairs Editor Rageh Omaar: “No, I don’t think it affects his feeling one iota. I mean, he’s focused on what his mission is through this leg of his journey. “So, he’s got the special relationship, he’s got the security and prosperity he’s working on and his longer-term agenda with the bilateral and just proving the relationship.I think that’s what he wants to do and that’s what he’ll focus on.” He added: “Political life is not easy, this is tough for anybody. “Just having the President of the United States here with his feet on the ground in the UK is positive so that’s starting off positive and then it gets more positive as the day goes on.”

The 'Trump baby blimp' is expected to make an appearance on Friday at a protest against the US president's visit. Credit: PA

In 2003 then US president George Bush faced an audience of thousands of protesters who marched against his actions in Iraq during his four-day state visit. The ‘Trump baby blimp' has received over £28,000 in donations so far but the president will spend much of his visit meeting with UK officials such as Prime Minister Theresa May and members of the royal family. A dinner will be hosted on Thursday with attendees from all lines of business to meet with the US president. It has not been confirmed if President Trump has booked in a catch-up with Nigel Farage although the two are reportedly close as the former Ukip leader was the first British politician to meet him after the president’s 2016 election win. Pressed about the current MEPs attendance at Thursday’s dinner, Mr Johnson said:“Michael [sic] Farage? I’m not sure if he’s coming.”

President Trump may spend time at the Trump Turnberry golf course which he purchased in 2014 and signed over to his son Eric last year. Credit: PA