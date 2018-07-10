Don’t let children pick up strange objects in poisoning towns, parents warned

Parents in the towns at the centre of nerve agent poisonings have been warned not to let their children pick up “any foreign object which could contain liquid or gel”. Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies stressed that no-one in Salisbury and Amesbury, particularly youngseters as the school holidays are starting, should pick up anything that they have not dropped themselves. She said: “I want to emphasise to everyone in the Salisbury and Amesbury area that nobody, adult or child, should pick up any foreign object which could contain liquid or gel, in the interests of their own safety.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“This, in practice, means do not pick up containers, syringes, needles, cosmetics or similar objects, made of materials such as metal, plastic or glass. “This is particularly important as families are starting to prepare for their children’s summer holidays and so I am asking that people are extra vigilant. “To be clear: do not pick up anything that you haven’t dropped yourself.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The advice from Public Health England remains that the overall threat to the public is low, but that everyone should avoid picking up strange objects. It is believed that Dawn Sturgess, 44, who died from Novichok poisoning, and her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, who is critically ill, somehow handled a vessel that contained the deadly substance. There is no evidence to suggest they went to any of the areas that had been decontaminated following the attempted murders of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who were also exposed to the nerve agent.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.