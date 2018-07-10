Driver who killed two young brothers could have sentence increased

A speeding driver who killed two young brothers in a hit-and-run while high on drugs could have his nine-year jail term increased.

Robert Brown, who was already banned from driving, was travelling at more than twice the speed limit and had a cocktail of drugs in his system when he mowed down Corey and Casper Platt-May, aged six and two.

The boys were on their way to a park with their mother Louise Platt-May when they were struck by Brown’s Ford Focus as they crossed MacDonald Road, Coventry, in February.

Mrs Platt-May called for the Government to introduce stiffer penalties for “drivers who think they are about the law” after Brown was jailed at Warwick Crown Court in April.

Their father Reece Platt-May was found dead while on holiday in Greece in May.

Solicitor General Robert Buckland has now referred Brown’s sentence to the Court of Appeal, where he will argue on Tuesday that it was “unduly lenient” and ask leading judges to increase it.

Brown, 53, admitted all charges against him, including two counts of death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence or insurance.