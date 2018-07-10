Energy drinks consumption among UK children ‘way above’ European average

Children in the UK are consuming energy drinks way above the European average, the Public Health Minister has said. Steve Brine said that he does not allow his own children to drink high energy drinks. Speaking before the Science and Technology committee, Mr Brine said some children are drinking more caffeine than if they were drinking coffee. Officials have been contacted by concerned parents, teachers and health professionals who are worried about the high levels of energy drink consumption, he said. The Government’s second chapter of its childhood obesity plan, published in June, set out how officials intend to consult on a ban on children being able to buy energy drinks.

The plan sets out how health officials are “concerned” about the impact that high-caffeine energy drinks are having on the levels of caffeine and sugar that children consume. The document sets out how regular consumption among children can lead to headaches, sleeping problems, irritation and tiredness. It states that nearly 70% of UK children aged 10 to 17 years old consume energy drinks. And that those who do so are drinking on average 50% more than the EU average for that age group. Mr Brine praised retailers who have already taken action in voluntarily introducing a ban on sales to children.

