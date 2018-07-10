Family of Dawn Sturgess pay tribute to ‘gentle soul’ poisoned by Novichok nerve agent in Amesbury

The family of Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok, have paid tribute to the mother of three, calling her “a gentle soul who was generous to a fault”.

Ms Sturgess, 44, and her partner, Charlie Rowley, 45, both fell ill in Amesbury, Wiltshire, on June 30 after it is believed they handled a vessel containing the deadly substance.

Parents in in Salisbury and Amesbury have been warned not to let their children pick up "any foreign object which could contain liquid or gel". Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies stressed that no one in the area, particularly youngsters, should pick up anything they have not dropped themselves.

On Tuesday, Ms Sturgess' family released a statement saying: “Dawn’s death has been devastating for us. Dawn will always be remembered by us as a gentle soul who was generous to a fault.

“She would do anything for anybody and those who knew Dawn would know that she would gladly give her last penny to somebody in need.

“She had the biggest of hearts and she will be dreadfully missed by both her immediate and wider family.”

Mr Rowley remains critically ill in hospital