Former foreign secretary Lord Carrington dies aged 99

Tributes have been paid to the former foreign secretary Lord Carrington of Upton, who has died at the age of 99.

The last surviving member of Sir Winston Churchill’s post-war government, Peter Carrington famously resigned from Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet in 1982 after taking responsibility for the Argentinian invasion of the Falkland Islands.

He had previously chaired the Lancaster House talks in 1979 which led to the establishment of the state of Zimbabwe, and later served as secretary general of Nato from 1984-88.