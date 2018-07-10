German minister jokes about birthday deportations

Germany’s top security official has made light of the fact that his country deported 69 asylum-seekers to Afghanistan – on his 69th birthday.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer remarked on the number on Tuesday, but said of the deportation flight: “it wasn’t booked by me.”

The rejected asylum-seekers on the plane were the largest number Germany has returned to Afghanistan on one flight.

The country has vowed to step up deportations as part of a crackdown against people entering or remaining in the country illegally.

Mr Seehofer’s comment came as he presented a new plan that would see Germany’s 16 states get federal assistance for deportations.