Fan who got Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest praised by England star

Matt Benton made the bet prior to the Leicester City defender giving the lead to England in their match against Sweden. Photo: Matt Benton/Twitter

A football fan who got England defender Harry Maguire's face tattooed on his chest as a result of a bet has received the approval of the footballer himself.

Matt Benton took to Twitter prior to England's quarter final against Sweden, to promise "If @HarryMaguire93 scores against Sweden, he's face is getting tattooed on my chest!!".

Maguire went on to open the scoring for the Three Lions, who ran out 2-0 winners.

Benton reached out to Maguire on Twitter telling him the detail of the tattoo would come out once the "swell" of the tattoo had gone down.

The 25-year-old Leicester City star responded: "Can’t believe what I’m seeing ... Great effort DM me and I’ll sort out a signed England shirt from the lads."

Benton made the bet prior to Maguire giving England the lead in their match against Sweden on Saturday.

