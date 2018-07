Hundreds of jobs to go as Poundworld swings the axe on 25 stores

But a memo to staff penned by the professional services firm, and seen by the Press Association, said: “As previously advised, the administrators have been preparing contingency plans in the event that we are not able to deliver a sale of the business as a whole.

Poundworld went bust last month and Deloitte, which is overseeing the process, has been attempting to secure a buyer for the business ever since.

Administrators to collapsed discount retailer Poundworld are to close 25 stores, resulting in 242 job losses.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“These plans have been continuing and it is with regret that the administrators have taken the decision to effect an organised wind-down of 25 stores, starting today.”

That last day of trading for the affected stores will be July 15.

Poundworld, which was formerly owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, has 335 stores and employs around 5,100 people.

The news comes as hopes for a rescue of the beleaguered retailer fade.

Deloitte last week turned down a bid for Poundworld from its founder, Chris Edwards, who was looking to save a raft of stores and safeguard around 3,000 jobs.

However, on Monday the Press Association revealed that the founder of rival Poundland, Steven Smith, is in early-stage talks about a bid to salvage part of Poundworld out of administration.

Deloitte said that with discussions are continuing with interested parties with offers received for a significant number of stores, the head office and distribution centre.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “Whilst we remain hopefully that a sale for part of the business can still happen, it has not been possible to sell the business as a whole, resulting in today’s announcement.

“We would like to thank all the employees for their continued support and commitment during this difficult time. We are keeping staff appraised of developments as they happen.”

Deloitte has already made 100 people redundant at Poundworld’s head office in Normanton, West Yorkshire.