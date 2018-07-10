Hungarian MEP on trial accused of spying on EU for Russia

A Hungarian member of the European Parliament has gone on trial on charges of spying for Russia.

The initial session of the trial of Bela Kovacs at the Budapest Regional Court was closed to the public by the judge because of the classified nature of the case.

Prosecutors claim that after he became a member of the EU Parliament in 2010, Kovacs maintained “regular, continuous contact” with an intelligence officer of Russia’s secret service.

In meetings between October 2012 and February 2014, Kovacs allegedly provided information on a range of European Union matters connected to Russia, including details about energy negotiations, relations with Belarus, the future of the European bank sector and a possible EU visa waiver for Russia.

Kovacs later also allegedly met with and gave information to another Russian agent, after his initial contact left Budapest.

Kovacs’s activities “actively assisted the work of Russian intelligence”, prosecutors said in a summary of the indictment released by the court.