In Pictures: Royals join RAF celebrations at Westminster Abbey

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive (Steve Parsons/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen has been joined by royal family members including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a service to honour the RAF at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen wore a royal blue silk coat with a turquoise collar over a dress in the same colour, both by Angela Kelly, with a matching hat and a diamond star brooch Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The royals will later appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast of up to 100 RAF aircraft, a parade of more than 1,000 personnel, and a feu de joie to celebrate the junior service’s centenary.

Arriving at Westminster Abbey, the Duke of Cambridge could be seen wearing the No 1 uniform of the Royal Air Force, as well as his RAF wings in recognition that he is a qualified RAF pilot Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
The Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear a coat by Alexander McQueen, a hat by Sean Barrett, and an RAF Dacre Brooch. Despite still being on maternity leave, after giving birth to Louis only 11 weeks ago, it is understood Kate felt the celebrations were important to attend if she could Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
The Duke of Sussex also wore his No 1 RAF uniform, with RAF Regiment shoulder flashes, in recognition of RAF Honington – the home of the RAF Regiment – and also for his role as Honorary Air Commandant of the base Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to Dublin later Credit: Simon Dawson/PA
The Prince of Wales in uniform Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
For the service the Duchess of Cornwall wore a white silk dress by Anna Valentine and a Philip Treacy hat Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

PM Theresa May arrives for the service Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Air Chief Marshal Sir Andrew Pulford Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
Jeremy Corbyn arrives Credit: Steve Parsons/PA
The service at Westminster Abbey Credit: Steve Parsons/PA