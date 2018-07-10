- ITV Report
-
In Pictures: Royals join RAF celebrations at Westminster Abbey
The Queen has been joined by royal family members including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a service to honour the RAF at Westminster Abbey.
The royals will later appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to view a flypast of up to 100 RAF aircraft, a parade of more than 1,000 personnel, and a feu de joie to celebrate the junior service’s centenary.