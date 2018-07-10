Irish Air Corps helicopters deployed in Northern Ireland

The Irish Air Corps has been deployed in Northern Ireland for its first operation assisting the fire service.

An Agusta Westland and a Eurocopter have been deployed a short distance across the border in the Slieve Gullion area of south Armagh where a “deep seated” gorse fire is raging.

A spokeswoman for the Irish Defence Forces said the helicopters are equipped with a “Bambi” bucket aerial firefighting system capable of dropping 1,200 litres of water per pass.

She said this amount of water, concentrated in a small areas, makes an immediate impact on wildfires, adding that facility has been used extensively during the past 10 days in the Irish Republic to support the Irish Fire Service in fighting gorse fires.