John Bercow to investigate claims Parliament is ‘filthy with smells of urine’

Speaker John Bercow has pledged to go on a walk around the Houses of Parliament to check claims that the entrances “are filthy with a smell of urine and vomit”.

Mr Bercow made the promise after longstanding Labour MP Barry Sherman complained and demanded that “somebody did something” about it.

Mr Sherman, raising a point of order, said: “Most of our entrances to this great royal palace are filthy with a smell of urine, vomit and dirt and well I don’t want to go into detail to what you can see at the entrance, all the entrances of this palace.

“Isn’t it about time that somebody did something about this royal palace and access to it?”