Martin insists Fianna Fail will fulfil confidence and supply deal with Government

Opposition leader Micheal Martin has insisted that his party wants to honour and fulfil the confidence and supply agreement deal with the Government.

The Fianna Fail leader spoke just days after he launched an attack against Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in which he described him as “prickly” and “authoritarian”.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said that communication on the confidence and supply arrangement is ongoing and that he plans to meet the Fine Gael leader in the coming weeks.

“We are very clear we want to honour and fulfil the confidence and supply agreement,” he said.

“I’m very clear that we are willing to engage in budget negotiations and we will,” he said.