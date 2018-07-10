Meghan dazzles in emerald green as royal couple begin Irish visit

Irish eyes were smiling on the Duchess of Sussex when she arrived in Dublin for the start of a historic visit with the Duke – wearing a dress in emerald green. Meghan paid tribute to her Irish hosts with the choice of colour for her stylish Givenchy outfit, as the couple’s much anticipated two-day trip began.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The husband and wife touched down in a private chartered jet at Dublin Airport for their first official overseas tour as a married couple.

The duchess dazzled in an emerald green Givenchy dress as she arrived in Ireland Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Waiting to greet them at the bottom of the plane’s steps was Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland, Robin Barnett, his partner Agnieszka Kepka and senior officials from the British embassy. Harry and Meghan looked relaxed as they made their way down the steps and shook the hands of the waiting officials in turn, before being led to their car at the head of a motorcade.

Harry and Meghan meet local dignitaries Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Nearby nine Garda motorbike outriders were waiting to escort the couple to a meeting with Ireland’s Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who will formally welcome the couple to his country. As their car pulled away Harry, looking smart in a suit, shirt and tie, smiled at the ranks of journalists, photographers and cameramen capturing the moment, and waved at them.

Their two-day tour has been keenly anticipated Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The trip to Dublin is not the first time the duke and duchess have been away since their May 19 wedding, which fused tradition with modernity and diversity. Harry and Meghan slipped away unnoticed for their honeymoon and the destination for the traditional break has remained under wraps for now.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.