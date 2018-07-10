Police appeal after taxi smashed up during England fans’ celebrations

Police investigating criminal damage which put a taxi off the road after England’s World Cup quarter-final win over Sweden have issued CCTV images of three men. Footage posted on social media showed several fans climbing on to the private hire vehicle – smashing the windscreen and sunroof – in Nottingham’s Old Market Square on Saturday. Witnesses said the driver, who was not injured, was still inside the car when the vandalism started.

Inspector Phil Grimwade said: “After the game concluded, hundreds of people left the venues where they had watched it at the same time, blocking roads and causing difficulty for traffic and access around Old Market Square. “The majority of people were well-behaved, which the force appreciates, but there were a small number of incidents, to which officers were there within minutes, including damage caused to a taxi. “A 27-year-old man handed himself in and was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. He has been released on conditional bail.”

CCTV image released by police after damage was caused to a cab in Nottingham following Saturday’s World Cup match Credit: Notts Police/PA