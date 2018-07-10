Police investigating after man found dead in Banbridge

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found at a property in Millmount Court in Banbridge at around 4.50pm on Monday.

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in Co Down.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch.

A post-mortem examination will take place to determine the cause of death that is being treated as suspicious at this time.

A PSNI spokesman said detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Detectives are appealing for anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in the incident room at Banbridge Police Station,” he said.

“They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Millmount Court between

Saturday 7th July and yesterday Monday 9th July and who noticed anything suspicious.”