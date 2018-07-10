Police launch murder inquiry after a man was found dead in Co Down

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man was found dead in Co Down.

The man, aged in his 50s, was discovered at a property in Millmount Court in Banbridge at around 4.50pm on Monday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) announced on Tuesday evening that it has launched a murder inquiry.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on Monday night, has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.