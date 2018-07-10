RAF presence in Romania ‘strong deterrent to Russia’

A senior officer from the RAF has said their presence in Romania has changed the behaviour of Russia because they are a “strong deterrent”. Around 150 British personnel are currently stationed in the Eastern European city of Constanta as part of Nato’s enhanced Air Policing (eAP) mission alongside American and Romanian forces. The operation was established to deter Russian aggression and the RAF is providing a large portion of the numbers through 135 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) based at RAF Leeming. Taking a leading role in eAP, the RAF sent four Typhoon jets to the Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase – situated just over 1,000km away from Russia on the other side of the Black Sea.

Squadron Leader Ellis Williams, one of the Typhoon pilots stationed in Romania, told the Press Association the jet is “extremely capable” but there is always a way to enhance it. He said: “There are extra capabilities that we would like to enable us to perform a high level of mission – but that goes across defence. “Ultimately, almost every capability we have could be improved if there is money allocated but we need to prioritise. “So, do we have enough? To fulfil this role for example, absolutely.”

Squadron Leader Ellis Williams adjusts his straps during a mock scramble Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

Speaking of the difference between the capabilities of the British jets and the Romanian aircraft, Sqn Ldr Williams said the Typhoons acted as a strong deterrent to Russia. He said: “We have an incredibly capable fighter aircraft and we operate here alongside the Romanian Mig 21s and there’s a generational gap between the capabilities. “When we are here we notice a very strong difference in the behaviour of the Russians because we are a strong deterrent.” The British personnel were deployed to Romania on April 17 for four months as part of Op Biloxi, policing the skies above the Black Sea. Since arriving in Constanta, there has been only one scramble when a Russian Federation Air Force IL-20 entered Nato airspace on May 4 – but they practice for a similar event twice a week.

Chris Ball speaks to the media at Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in Constanta Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA