Sinn Fein to make decision on presidency move this weekend

Sinn Fein will this weekend decide on whether it will nominate a candidate to contest the Irish presidential election.

It comes after President Michael D Higgins confirmed on Tuesday he will seek a second term in office.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said that the time is right to have a “national conversation” in terms of women and young people in society.

The party will decide whether to nominate a candidate at Saturday’s Ard Comhairle.

Ms McDonald would not reveal who she has in mind and would await Saturday’s result before making a comment.

“I want to wish President Higgins well, he is a person who has served with distinction and has done the entire country proud,” she said.

“It is my view that now is a time where we need a large national conversation about Ireland, not just over the coming seven years, but beyond that.

“The last election was seven years ago, a lot has changed in that time. We were faced with the trauma of the scars of austerity and the hardship that people in communities and the entire economy had been through.