Sustainable wage growth key to protecting Ireland’s competitiveness – minister

A sustainable and affordable pace of wage growth will protect Ireland’s competitiveness as the country faces stern outside challenges, the Finance Minister has said.

Paschal Donohoe said the labour share – the proportion of the national income paid to workers – is now “broadly back” in line with its share during the Celtic Tiger years, adding that it is likely to increase over the coming years.

Speaking at the Economic and Social Research and Institute (ESRI) on Tuesday, Mr Donohoe said average annual earnings grew by 2% last year, compared to 1.3% in 2016.

“We expect this upward trend to continue as the labour market reaches full employment,” he said.