Tesco UK boss to step down after throat cancer diagnosis

The head of Tesco’s business in the UK and Ireland is stepping down from the board after being diagnosed with throat cancer.

Charles Wilson, who was chief executive of Booker Group before its merger with the supermarket giant, was diagnosed after an operation to remove his tonsils in April.

Tesco said he had been undergoing daily radiotherapy in May and June and was responding well to treatment.

However, Mr Wilson will be stepping down from the Tesco board due to the illness and “the need for Charles to remain vigilant in his recuperation”.

Mr Wilson will remain on the Tesco executive committee, and will focus on the Booker business.