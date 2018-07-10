Trump says he still has Rocket Man CD for Kim Jong Un

US President Donald Trump has said secretary of state Mike Pompeo did not deliver his gift of an Elton John CD to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip this week.

Mr Trump signed a copy of the British singer’s Honky Chateau album, which includes his hit song Rocket Man, for Mr Pompeo to give to Mr Kim on his trip, but Mr Pompeo did not get to meet with Mr Kim.

Previously, Mr Trump had derided Mr Kim as “Little Rocket Man” over his nuclear claims.