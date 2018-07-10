Donald Trump says it is 'up to the people' whether Theresa May stays as PM

Donald Trump has said that the UK is in “turmoil” and it is “up to the people” whether or not Theresa May remains as Prime Minister. Speaking as he prepared to depart for a European trip in which he will meet the prime minister at the Nato summit in Brussels and then make his first visit to the UK as US president, Mr Trump insisted he got along with Mrs May “very well”. But he suggested he might take time during his UK visit to speak with former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who he described as “a friend of mine”.

Answering questions from reporters on the lawn of the White House as he and his wife Melania prepared to board the Marine One presidential helicopter, Mr Trump said that the UK “certainly has a lot of things going on”. “It’s going to be an interesting time in the UK and an interesting time at Nato,” he said. “We will work it out and all countries will be happy. "So I have Nato, I have the UK - which is in somewhat turmoil."

