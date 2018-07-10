Trump sets off for Nato summit in combative mood on military spending

Donald Trump set off for Europe in combative mood ahead of the Nato summit in Brussels and his first visit to Britain as US President.

In a tweet posted before his departure, Mr Trump put European allies on notice that he will be taking a tough stance on their contributions to the military alliance, as well as barriers to US trade.

But European Council President Donald Tusk hit back with his own message on the social media site, insisting that the US has no better ally than the EU.

In a pointed apparent reference to Mr Trump’s upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Tusk noted that European military spending “is an investment in our security, which cannot be said with confidence about Russian and Chinese spending”.

Mr Trump has repeatedly complained that the US is left to provide the lion’s share of funding for trans-Atlantic defence, as European states fail to meet Nato’s target of spending 2% of GDP on the military.