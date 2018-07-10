Typhoons amaze crowds with ‘100’ display above Mall

The largest ever formation of Royal Air Force Typhoons have spelt out 100 in the skies above Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the service. A total of 22 of the fighter jets took part in the flypast, forming into the numbers, which had served as a surprise for the public and royal family watching the spectacle. Squadron Leader Mike Child said the arrangement of the aircraft took “months of planning”, with pilots also undertaking simulator training and multiple briefings.

Asked how hard it has been putting together the formation, he said: “It has been difficult because it is the biggest formation we have ever done as a Typhoon force. “We have done nine ships – which are the diamond nine – which is a relatively basic formation, but it is actually making something that big.” The 38-year-old said he came up with a lot of the shape of the formation in terms of references, and measured it all out and where everyone should be. He revealed much of the practice has been taking place over the North Sea more than 120 miles out from land to avoid being spotted, and to give them more space.

Typhoon jets from the Royal Air Force flying over RAF Cranwell in rehearsal Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

“That formation is relatively big and unwieldy and trying to manoeuvre it is difficult, so doing it over land is harder,” Sqn Ldr Child said. Five frontline Typhoon squadrons, plus one training unit, are involved in the formation – with eight jets and 150 personnel brought down from RAF Lossiemouth to RAF Coningsby for the flypast.

