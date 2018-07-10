US Embassy issues warning of possible Trump protest violence

The US Embassy in London has warned protests during Donald Trump’s visit this week could turn violent. Issuing a demonstration alert ahead of the presidential trip, the embassy urged people to keep a low profile as protests span three days. Gatherings and rallies are planned across the UK from Thursday, when Mr Trump is expected to touch down in Britain. The embassy warned people to be aware of their surroundings, to “exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings that may become violent”, keep a low profile and keep abreast of police guidance. Demos on Thursday include one near Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire where Mr Trump will attend a black-tie dinner, and another not far from the US ambassador’s residence in Regent’s Park, where Mr Trump and his wife Melania will stay overnight.

Gatherings are also due to take place elsewhere in the UK in cities including Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds, Cambridge and Cardiff on Thursday evening. A large baby blimp caricature of Mr Trump is set to be flown at Parliament Square on Friday morning, ahead of a series of further gatherings including an anti-Trump and anti-Tory 12-hour “DJ marathon party” in Soho, and a march at Cavendish Square Gardens by the Friends of Al Aqsa and Muslim Association of Britain on Friday afternoon. As Mr Trump enjoys a working lunch with Theresa May at her country residence Chequers, demonstrators have been encouraged to bring a “suitably pithy placard” to a child-friendly protest near the Buckinghamshire property. Busloads of protesters will come from across the UK to London for an early-evening rally at Trafalgar Square on Friday, organisers from umbrella group Together Against Trump said.

A large baby blimp caricature of Mr Trump is set to be flown at Parliament Square on Friday morning