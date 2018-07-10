Vaginal mesh surgery ‘paused’ for some treatments

Vaginal mesh surgery is to be “paused” for some treatments in England, officials have announced. Ministers have accepted a recommendation from the nation’s chief medical officer, who asked that “a pause in the use of vaginally inserted mesh to treat prolapse and tape/sling used to treat stress urinary incontinence is implemented through a high vigilance programme of restricted practice”. The recommendation comes after an official review into the use of vaginal mesh called for an “immediate pause” in the use of surgical mesh for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence. The Independent Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Review is yet to announce its terms of reference, but its chairwoman made the recommendation after gathering initial evidence from women and their families affected by surgical mesh procedures.

The review was announced by Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier this year. England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Dame Sally Davies said: “For some patients mesh has had unwanted and serious consequences, which is why guidance has been issued to ensure the right patients are offered the procedure, properly informed and operated on by expert surgeons. “However, until we are clear this guidance is being properly implemented, ministers have accepted my recommendation to pause its use to ensure patients are receiving a high quality and consistent service. “This will still be a treatment of last resort for some, so carefully selected patients will continue to have access to the operation in discussion with their consultant.”

Kath Sansom, founder of campaign group Sling The Mesh, said: “This is incredible news and vindication for more than 6,100 members of Sling The Mesh who have been maimed by this operation and then ignored, some for years.” The news comes after review chairwoman Baroness Julia Cumberlege advised the Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England that surgical mesh should not be used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence until a set of conditions to “mitigate the risks” of injury are met. “We strongly believe that mesh must not be used to treat women with stress urinary incontinence until we can manage the risk of complications much more effectively,” she said. “We have not seen evidence on the benefits of mesh that outweighs the severity of human suffering caused by mesh complications.

