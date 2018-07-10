Varadkar wants best border deal for Ireland – even if it takes longer to secure

Leo Varadkar has welcomed the Brexit statement made by the UK government at Chequers.

The Taoiseach said he would give a more detailed response following the publication of the UK’s Brexit white paper on Thursday, but added he had had a good conversation over the telephone with Theresa May on Saturday.

Speaking during Leader’s Questions in the Dail, Mr Varadkar also emphasised he wants the best agreement for Ireland on the future of the border, not the quickest.

He was pressed by Irish Labour leader Brendan Howlin for clarity in relation to the backstop position.

Mr Howlin welcomed the UK’s proposed backstop, that it would match EU trade tariffs temporarily in order to avoid a hard Irish border post-Brexit.

But he expressed concern about the current chaos within the Conservative Party which saw the resignation of Cabinet ministers including Boris Johnson and the ramifications of a snap general election in the UK.

Mr Howlin put it to Mr Varadkar that the UK government made his government “look positively stable”.

“I genuinely believe that a deadline for us for a settlement on the backstop issue of September is infinitely more to our advantage than leaving it in a general pot of issues to be determined in October,” he said.

Mr Varadkar responded by saying he would rather take longer to secure the best outcome for Ireland.