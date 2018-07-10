What is the Royal Air Force doing in Romania, and why?

Since 1949 countries across Europe and North America have been committed to ensuring the security of the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) – a tally which currently stands at 29. Founded on the principle of “collective defence”, the view within Nato is that if one ally is attacked, then all allies are. – What is Enhanced Air Policing?

Enhanced Air Policing (eAP) is a deployment of defensive but combat-capable forces to demonstrate the collective resolve of Nato allies, the defensive nature of Nato and to deter the threat of Russian aggression against Nato allies. The countries involved in the deployments in Romania are the UK, the USA and Canada – with Canada taking over from British forces after the end of their four-month period. According to Nato, their purpose is to prevent a conflict rather than provoke one. – Where are the British military personnel?

