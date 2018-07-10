Work under way to dismantle fire-damaged Glasgow School of Art

Work has started to dismantle parts of Glasgow School of Art’s Mackintosh building after it was gutted by a second devastating fire.

Experts decided sections of the famous building had to be demolished on safety grounds after flames tore through the Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed art school on the night of Friday June 15.

The fire, which spread to nearby properties including the O2 ABC, came amid a major restoration project inside the Mackintosh building following a large fire in 2014.

Structural engineers David Narro Associates and contractor Reigart drew up a detailed plan for the work which includes dismantling areas “brick by brick” with removed parts to be moved into storage.

Unstable masonry on the south side of the building was the first to be removed on Tuesday, with the work expected to take several weeks.