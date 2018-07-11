£350 It’s Coming Home waistcoasts on sale

A bespoke tailor is offering England fans the chance to buy a waistcoat with It’s Coming Home woven into the pinstripe for a cool £350.

Owner Scott Hufton has promised a free waistcoat to every member of the England squad if they bring the Jules Rimet trophy back from Russia.

The boss of Huddersfield-based Owen Scott said demand was created when a digitally altered image of England manager Gareth Southgate showed him wearing a waistcoat with the famous line from the Three Lions anthem.