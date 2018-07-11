- ITV Report
£350 It’s Coming Home waistcoasts on sale
A bespoke tailor is offering England fans the chance to buy a waistcoat with It’s Coming Home woven into the pinstripe for a cool £350.
Owner Scott Hufton has promised a free waistcoat to every member of the England squad if they bring the Jules Rimet trophy back from Russia.
The boss of Huddersfield-based Owen Scott said demand was created when a digitally altered image of England manager Gareth Southgate showed him wearing a waistcoat with the famous line from the Three Lions anthem.
He said: “Huddersfield is the home of cloth, so we decided to go ahead and have it done.”
The cloth is luxurious super 130 worsted wool, with It’s Coming Home woven into the design rather than printed on it.
The waistcoat is a classic five-button, single-breasted, in blue, like the £65 version Southgate wears by official sponsor Marks & Spencer.
Owen Scott is also offering an It’s Coming Home tie at £125 and a pocket square for £45.
Mr Hufton has previously caught the eye by offering suits with “F*** You” woven into the cloth, a design made famous by MMA champ Conor McGregor.
The three-piece suits retailed at £995 off the peg.