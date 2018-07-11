A&E staff assaulted after England World Cup quarter-final

After Saturday’s clash, some ambulance services experienced call numbers as high as New Year’s Eve, traditionally the busiest day of the year, the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives (AACE) has said.

With millions of people across the country expected to join in celebrations, fans have been urged not to “overdo it” as the team take on Croatia in Wednesday’s semi-final.

Hospital staff were assaulted after England triumphed against Sweden in the World Cup, an NHS trust has said.

Barts Health NHS Trust in London said in a tweet: “Following the England game on Saturday, our A&E departments were very busy and a number of staff members were assaulted.

“If you’re watching #ENGCRO tonight please eat before drinking, don’t overdo it, look after your friends and plan your journey home.”

The trust said it had reported the incidents to the police.

England captain Harry Kane was born at Whipps Cross hospital, run by Barts Health NHS Trust, in 1993 while David Beckham was born in the same hospital 18 years earlier.

Martin Flaherty, managing director of the AACE, said: “It is fantastic that England are doing so well in the World Cup and we are encouraging supporters to enjoy the football by staying safe in the hot weather and drinking responsibly.

“We also want people to spare a thought for all of the hard-working NHS staff who will be on duty during the games and support them by only using ambulance and A&E services if they are absolutely necessary and treating those staff with respect.”