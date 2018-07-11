A guide to watching England’s World Cup semi-final against Croatia

England are preparing to play in a World Cup semi-final for the first time in 28 years. The Three Lions will play Croatia in Moscow on Wednesday night, roared on by England fans in the Luzhniki Stadium and by millions of supporters back home. Here, Press Association Sport looks at the various options for following England’s progress available to those who have not travelled to Russia. Television

Got your lucky seat ready? Almost 20million people watched the quarter-final win against Sweden and and many will choose to again watch from the comfort of their own homes. The game is being shown on ITV, with coverage starting at 6pm, one hour before kick-off. The BBC will show highlights of the game at 10.45pm on BBC One, with a full replay of the game following at 11.15pm. Radio

For those who are too nervous to watch or perhaps have a car journey they cannot avoid, full commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT, with the build-up on both stations starting from 4pm. Public screenings

Brighton beach has been a popular viewing destination Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

A popular choice throughout the tournament has been public gatherings around a big screen, with events in a number of cities around the country. Hyde Park is getting in on the act for this game, with a huge ticketed event announced. And videos have of people celebrating at these events have regularly found their way on to broadcasts and have been shared widely on social media. Pubs

Like the fan zones, images of people celebrating wildly in pubs and bars have gone viral throughout the tournament. If you can face the risk of being covered in alcohol if England score, you can head down to your local. With the game being on free-to-air TV, even pubs that do not usually show football will have access to the Croatia clash. Cinemas

