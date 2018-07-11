Andy Murray makes TV commentary debut at Wimbledon

Sir Andy Murray is not playing at Wimbledon but he has taken to the commentary box instead.

The 31-year-old is trying his hand at punditry while he waits to regain fitness following a hip injury that has kept him away from tennis for a year.

And the first match he offered his insights on was that of Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro on Centre Court.

Sir Andy made his BBC commentary debut and took a seat alongside Andrew Cotter and Tim Henman.