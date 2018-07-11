B&Q ploughing £100m into lower prices

B&Q is investing £100 million in bringing down overall shop prices as the DIY chain looks to cut back on promotions and discounts.

The retailer’s new strategy has already seen it drop prices on 2,000 items, with an average saving of 15%. It plans to lower prices on more products later in the year.

Parent group Kingfisher, which comprises a host of DIY brands including B&Q and Screwfix, has unified the buying functions across its divisions, helping it to cut prices.