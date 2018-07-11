Band release anti-Trump ‘Donald Where’s Your Troosers?’ parody

A song about the US president which parodies Donald Where’s Your Troosers? has become a viral hit. Hoodoo Zephyr penned lyrics to the Scottish tune mocking Donald Trump’s personal life and politics. The Aberdeenshire-based band’s video has since had more than 24,000 views on its Facebook page. Now the punk-folk group hope their song will be chanted by crowds at some of the anti-Trump demonstrations planned across Scotland during his visit this weekend.

Lead guitarist Geoff Sprinks said: “We will not be anywhere near where he’s going to be, it would be lovely to have played at one of the protests. “We just hope enough people can see the video and can sing a bit of it – that would be lovely.” Gatherings and rallies are planned across the UK from Thursday, when Mr Trump is expected to touch down in Britain. With Mr Trump set to travel to Scotland on Friday evening after meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle, a protest is planned for Glasgow’s George Square.

Residents local to the Aberdeenshire golf course, such as Mike Forbes, have had long running disputes over the development and they are mentioned in the song Credit: Colin Rennie/PA