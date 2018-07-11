Bring it home: Loved ones send support to England’s stars

The loved ones of England’s World Cup stars have wished them good luck as they prepare for the biggest game in a generation. Ahead of the World Cup semi-final with Croatia in Moscow, several members of Leicester defender Harry Maguire’s large entourage offered words of encouragement – including girlfriend Fern Hawkins, who wrote on Instagram: “Today’s the day… Good luck babe.”

Only two years ago, Maguire was following England as a spectator at Euro 2016, and many of the friends who were with him then have been back in the stands to follow him this time around.

Maguire’s brother and sister – both of whom are among the group of friends and family backing him from the stands – also posted messages for the rising star. Sister Daisy wrote: “Game Day. Bring it home H. Proud of you.”

And brother Laurence, who himself plays football for Chesterfield, posted: “World Cup semi final day, good luck @harrymaguire93.”

Meanwhile Kate Goodland, who is watching fiance Harry Kane at home with their young child, posted a picture of the England captain celebrating his first goal for the Three Lions, on his debut against Lithuania in 2015. “This feels like yesterday.. what a long way you’ve come! Bring it home skip,” she said.

And Rebekah Vardy, who will be cheering husband Jamie at the Luzhniki Stadium with her children, posted a picture of herself kissing the Leicester striker, with the words: “Good Luck. I love you.”

Meanwhile pundit Chris Kamara posted a video of himself on a bus with several of the players’ family members, after he “nicked a lift to the stadium”. “Thanks Jordan’s Mum Mrs Pickford for getting me on,” he added.