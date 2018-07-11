Camilla quizzes Wimbledon players and staff about heatwave

The Duchess of Cornwall has met Wimbledon players and staff, asking them how the heatwave has affected their jobs. She spoke to them before taking a seat in the Royal Box where other guests included US ambassador Woody Johnson on the eve of Donald Trump’s visit to the UK. Also expected to watch the men’s quarter-finals are actress Dame Maggie Smith, businessman Sir Richard Branson and golfer Rory McIlroy. But before play started on Centre Court, Camilla met Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid who triumphed in the wheelchair men’s doubles at Wimbledon last year.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Major Alan McTaggart as she attends Wimbledon Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Hewett described meeting her as an “honour”, saying they had discussed their championships getting under way on Thursday. While Hewett was keen to say he would be cheering on England in their World Cup semi-final, Scotsman Reid would only say that he would be watching the match, not being drawn into whether he would be supporting the home side. Wearing a beige and white polka dot dress by Fiona Clare, the duchess also spoke to head groundsman Grant Cantin. He said: “It was an honour just to be invited to meet her.

The Duchess of Cornwall meets Zoe Hunter before the action starts Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA