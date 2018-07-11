Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Children and animals fall under Meghan’s spell in Ireland

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet three year old Walter Cullen as they watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland (Chris Jackson/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Three-year-old Walter Kieran might have been breaking royal protocol by trying to touch her hair, but the Duchess of Sussex reacted with nothing but smiles.

Meghan and Prince Harry were on the second day of their trip to Ireland when they met the youngster the Croke Park stadium in Dublin.

Earlier, they were welcomed by the Irish president’s dogs.

Harry didn’t escape the attention of inquisitive children Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
The Duke and Duchess watch traditional Gaelic sports being played at Croke Park Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Meghan was back in her trademark sleek trouser suit and heels with her hair worn down, after several high profile events at which she adopted a more familiar royal look.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a simple black suit, white top, high heels and carried a black clutch Credit: Chris Jackson/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met crowds at Trinity College in Dublin Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak to players as they watch traditional Gaelic sports being played Credit: Chris Jackson/PA
The royal couple went to see the illuminated manuscript, the Book of Kells Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA
The duke and duchess also visited Dublin’s Famine Memorial Credit: Brian Lawless/PA
A sombre moment at the memorial to the 19th-century tragedy Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA
Flowers for Meghan Credit: Joe Giddens/PA
A warm welcome to the EPIC Museum Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Earlier, the royal couple met the president of Ireland and his wife at their official residence. They had a warm welcome from their dogs, Brod and Sioda.

The Duchess of Sussex with President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and their dogs Brod and Sioda at Aras an Uachtarain Credit: Julien Behal/PA

Meghan wore a grey frock by Roland Mouret which featured what is fast becoming her signature boat neckline.

She carried a business-like tote and wore her hair in a neat bun.

Meghan wearing the now familiar boat-neck style dress Credit: Joe Giddens/PA