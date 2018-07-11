China vows ‘firm and forceful’ counter-measures against US tariffs

The Chinese government has vowed to take “firm and forceful measures” against US threats to expand tariff hikes.

The Chinese foreign ministry’s comments follow the US trade representative’s announcement it is preparing to impose 10% tariffs on a wider range of goods from fish sticks to French doors in the escalating trade dispute.

When asked what Beijing would do, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying gave no details but said: “We will take firm and forceful measures.”